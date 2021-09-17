South L.A. residents displaced by LAPD fireworks explosion demand names of officers involved

A home on East 27th Street, with plywood covering window and door openings, on Aug. 4, 2021.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Following the release of a federal report about a massive fireworks explosion that destroyed part of a South L.A. neighborhood, residents Thursday demanded mental health services and the names of Los Angeles police officers involved.

More than a dozen people gathered on East 27th street, holding signs that read “lies,” “not repaired” and “justice for our community.”

In June, the LAPD damaged the block while trying to safely detonate a cache of illegal fireworks.

Carmen Romero said her 11-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter require mental health services. The blast shook their home and shattered their windows.

