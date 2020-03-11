South L.A. stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash; 2 people extricated

A pursuit ended with a crash on the Slauson Avenue off-ramp on Interstate 110 on March 10, 2020. (KTLA)

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a crash on the Interstate 110 in South Los Angeles Tuesday, officials said.

At least two people was safely extricated from the vehicle after a pursuit ended in a crash on the I-110 Slauson Avenue off-ramp around 8:05 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A man and a woman who were inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle perched up on its side, blocking two of its doors.

The stolen vehicle was being pursued by the Los Angeles Police Department in the South Park neighborhood at the time of the crash, officials said.

The Slauson Avenue off-ramp was closed for about an hour after the incident as fire officials worked to free the trapped pair, according to California Highway Patrol.

No further information was immediately available.

SIGALERT UPDATE: SB I-110 SLAUSON AVE OFFRAMP IS BLOCKED UNTIL 2030 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 11, 2020