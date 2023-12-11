A knife-wielding suspect remains at large after robbing street vendors in South Los Angeles.

Surveillance video captured the hooded suspect walking up behind a street vendor worker and demanding all their cash.

The incident happened on Dec. 8 as the workers at Tacos El Caguamo were set up on East 78th Street.

The victim, Jose Segura Romero, becomes emotional when speaking about the ordeal, saying he was wondering whether he would be coming home to his family that night.

“He came from behind me and forcefully applied pressure to my neck,” Jose told KTLA in Spanish.

He initially thought the robber was armed with a pistol but it turned out, the suspect was holding a knife. He and his wife handed over their cash before the robber fled the area.

Jose and his wife have been selling Mexican food on the same street corner for the last 12 years.

“When my dad got home, I saw that he wasn’t the same anymore,” said Jocelyn Segura, Jose’s daughter. “He’s a really happy person.”

She said the frightening incident has left her father traumatized.

“It frustrates me, not being able to do anything for [my parents] because they do work for this,” Jocelyn said. “They’ve been doing this for over 12 years.”

The suspect escaped with around $500 and fled the scene in a black four-door Infiniti sedan.

On Monday night, street vendor activists turned up to provide security and resources for the family.

“We’re here to ask the community to come and let them know they’re not alone,” said, Edin Enamorado, an activist. “We also linked them up with a pro bono immigration attorney to help them out with the situation they just went through.”

Jose said he’s grateful for the outpouring of support. As for the suspect, he has this message: “Think of the victims’ families. I’m nobody to judge, but please don’t do it again.”

Jose and his wife were not injured during the robbery but are concerned the suspect’s next victim could encounter a different ending.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.