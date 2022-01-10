South L.A. Taco Bell employee fatally shot in front of son after picking up extra shift

Alejandro Garcia worked two jobs to support his family, both at Taco Bell restaurants in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, the 41-year-old Garcia was picking up an extra shift at the Avalon Boulevard restaurant in South L.A., working alongside his 19-year-old son, Carlos, who was staffing the drive-through.

When a customer who had pulled up to the drive-through window shortly before 11 p.m. tried to pay with a counterfeit bill, the teen refused to accept it, said Karina Garcia De Meza, Garcia’s cousin.

The interaction ended in a shooting that left the father of three dead, gunned down in front of his oldest child, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

