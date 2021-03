San Francisco, which depends on tourists the way the Golden Gate Bridge depends on towers and cables, is ready for you. Or almost ready.

With the city’s move into the “orange” tier of pandemic recovery on Tuesday, restaurants can open up to half of their indoor seating, a move that puts San Francisco a few weeks ahead of Southern California because of improved COVID-19 test numbers and vaccination rates. A visitor now can expect busier restaurants, revived museums, lower room rates and fewer amenities at hotels, a new Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park, and a higher fisherman-to-tourist ratio than Fisherman’s Wharf has seen in generations.