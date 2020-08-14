South Los Angeles mom charged with torture, murder of 4-year-old daughter: DA

A South Los Angeles woman is facing murder and torture charges in the killing of her 4-year-old daughter, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Akira Smith, 34, allegedly beat her daughter, Eternity, to death at their South L.A. home, according to prosecutors. In a news release, the DA’s office said the killing was “on or about” Tuesday.

The child died after being taken to a nearby hospital, prosecutors said.

Smith faces one count each of murder, torture and assault on a child causing death, and she was scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Smith was convicted in 2014 for injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé or boyfriend, and she has a 2016 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith still has to appear before a judge but prosecutors are asking her bail to be set at $3,050,000.

The DA’s office said she could face up to 62 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.



The Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division continues to investigate the case.

Check back for updates to this developing story.