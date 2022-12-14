A South Los Angeles woman who worked as a mail carrier has admitted to stealing unemployment benefit cards from people on her route and selling some of them to a co-conspirator.

Toya Toshell Hunter, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for the yearslong series of thefts, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

In her plea agreement, Hunter, a former mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, admitted to stealing mail from January 2019 to May 2020, and the DOJ said she also stole mail containing a Employment Development Department debit card in July 2021.

Through the theft of credit cards, debit cards and other mail — including correspondence containing information like social security numbers that assisted in the theft — Hunter “aided and abetted her accomplice in making fraudulent and unauthorized cash withdrawals from 68 separate victims’ accounts and stole approximately $145,191 from Bank of America,” the DOJ said.

The alleged co-conspirator, 34-year-old Corona resident Michalea Latise Barksdale, a.k.a. “Miichii Bee,” is accused of providing Hunter with cash and gifts for her role in the scheme.

In the 2021 theft, Hunter used a stolen pandemic relief debit card herself, stealing about $1,400 in cash withdrawals and fraudulent purchases, the DOJ said.

Hunter faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced on March 6, 2023.

The accused co-conspirator Barksdale faces 17 felony charges, including bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of unauthorized access devices and stolen mail. She is scheduled to go to trial on March 28, 2023.