Fans of the iconic Comedy Central animated series “South Park” got to celebrate the show on its 25th anniversary with a free exhibit in Hollywood.

The traveling pop-up experience was held at Hollywood and Vine Saturday with interactive experiences and plenty of photo opportunities.

The series about four foul-mouthed elementary students in Colorado premiered in August 1997 and was an immediate commercial success, quickly becoming one of the television network’s most popular and long-enduring shows.

The show has spawned successful toy lines, video games and big screen adaptations and is widely regarded as one of animation’s biggest accomplishments.

Many adults have not known a world without Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny on their TV screens, and on Saturday, they had the chance to immerse themselves in “South Park” lore and history in Hollywood.

The exhibit features props, displays, exclusive merchandise and artwork and lots of behind-the-scenes content that has never been seen before.

South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience is located at Hollywood and Vine and visitors can stop by the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

