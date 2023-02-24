A South Pasadena baby who had been hospitalized last year following severe abuse died earlier this month, and a man previously arrested in the case may now face a murder charge.

The infant was admitted to Ronald Reagan Memorial Hospital in Santa Monica back in Sept. 25 after suffering severe abuse, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of Grace Drive that day for a newborn baby not breathing.

The infant was unresponsive and was airlifted to the hospital, where he was in critical condition until his death on Feb. 18, officials said. He was 6 months old.

Christopher Richmond was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after the initial call for service and was eventually charged.

Homicide detectives are now investigating and are working with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office to amend Richmond’s case to include a murder charge.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between Richmond and the victim.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.