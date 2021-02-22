South Pasadena reaches $450,000 settlement in wrongful death lawsuit filed by mother of Vanessa Marquez

An undated photo of Vanessa Marquez is held by a demonstrator during a news conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit on June 24, 2020. (KTLA)

The city of South Pasadena has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of actress Vanessa Marquez, who was shot and killed by police at her home during a 2018 wellness check when authorities claimed she brandished what officers believed to be a gun.

Marquez’s mother, Delia McElfresh, filed the suit last August in Los Angeles federal court against the city of South Pasadena, its former police chief and multiple officers. The lawsuit alleged poor tactics and overreaction by police led to the actress’ fatal shooting.

“Any loss of life is tragic,” South Pasadena Mayor Diana Mahmud said in a recent statement. “However, I can now report the parties have reached a mutually agreeable settlement in the amount of $450,000 in order to save the parties the costs associated with protracted litigation.”

Most of the cost of the litigation and settlement will come from the city’s risk pool, South Pasadena said in a news release.

