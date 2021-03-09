Southbound 101 Freeway shut down in downtown L.A. as police search for murder suspect

The southbound side of the 101 Freeway was shut down in downtown Los Angeles as police searched for a man wanted for murder on March 9, 2021. (KTLA)

The southbound side of the 101 Freeway was shut down in downtown Los Angeles as police searched Tuesday afternoon for a man wanted for murder, authorities said.

About 2:45 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the murder suspect near the 101 Freeway and Vignes Street, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department. The Sheriff’s Department put out a request for assistance and the LAPD helped establish a perimeter in the area.

As of 5 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect, described only as a Latino man. Authorities had blocked southbound traffic on the 101 Freeway near Broadway, Im said.

Officer Amber Wright with the California Highway Patrol said the agency had issued a SigAlert for police activity on the 101 Freeway, and authorities were diverting traffic at Los Angeles street. Traffic was backed up about 30 minutes, Wright said.

