Southbound 110 Freeway in downtown L.A. reopened after temporary closure for fatality investigation

A section of the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was temporarily shut down Monday evening after a man’s body was found in lanes, police said.

The discovery was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:41 p.m. and prompted a SigAlert to close the southbound 110 Freeway, just north of the 101 Freeway transition, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Police did not release any information about how the man died. He has not yet been identified.

The freeway was reopened before 11 p.m.

No other information was released.