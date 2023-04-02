Caltrans crew member seen here making repairs to I-5 at Grapevine April 1, 2023. (Caltrans)

Southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at the Grapevine will be closed Sunday night through early Monday morning while Caltrans makes repairs to the roadway, authorities announced.

The closure, which was also in effect Saturday night, comes as Caltrans repairs portions of the roadway battered by recent storms. Crews will be drilling through the pavement and “lowering steel beams down 50 ft. to bedrock to protect I-5 against further landslide damage,” officials said.

The southbound lanes closure begins tonight at 10 p.m. between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans posted a detour map suggesting southbound travelers head east on State Route 138 and then south on State Route 14 to get around the scheduled closure.

Detour map of southbound I-5 closure at Grapevine provided by Caltrans April 2, 2023.

Northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will remain open during the repairs.