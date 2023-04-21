A stunning display of spectacular aircraft will glide across the skies as the Southern California Air Show kicks off in Riverside this weekend.

Admission and parking are free for the two-day event from April 22-23 at the March Air Reserve Base. Returning after a five-year hiatus, officials are expecting around 250,000 attendees over the weekend.

The event is hosted by the U.S. Airforce Reserve which is also celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The show will feature demonstrations and displays from military and civilian planes including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Patriot Jet Team, the F-18 Super Hornet and more. A full list of the performers can be found online.

“We’ve got old warbirds, we’ve got a bunch of old trainers, old fighters, there’s a whole lot of stuff,” said Nate Parnell, Chief of KC-135 OPS. “Then, of course, we have the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are one-of-a-kind.”

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capital Air Show in Mather, Calif., September 26, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Cory W. Bush)

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at an air show. The Delta is a display of aerial teamwork and the perfect way to close the show and instill patriotic pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)

Both days will kick off with a national anthem ceremony and skydivers.

Gates for the event will open at 8:30 a.m. and the show will begin at 10 a.m.

Attendees without reserved seats are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the show from an open paved area. Ear protection is also recommended for those who may need it.

Several VIP experiences are available to purchase with reserved seats and dining options.

Heavy traffic around the air force base during the event is expected.