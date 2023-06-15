A Newport Beach business owner and his girlfriend were found dead in a hotel room in Baja California on Tuesday under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The bodies of Abby Lutz, 28, and John Heathco, 41, were discovered inside a room at Hotel Rancho Pescadero on June 13. (Facebook/LinkedIn)

The bodies of John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28, were discovered inside a room at the upscale Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero around 9 p.m. Tuesday the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office confirmed to ABC News.

El Pescadero is located on the Pacific coast of the Baja Peninsula roughly one hour north of Cabo San Lucas.

Their cause of death was listed as “intoxication by substance to be determined,” the AG’s office said.

In a GoFundMe post, a friend of Lutz says the couple may have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment. We were told they were feeling much better a few days later,” Gabrielle Slate posted. “We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Heathco was the founder of LES Labs, a nutritional supplement company in Newport Beach.

Abby Lutz is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe fundraising page. Her Facebook profile says she was originally from Utah and worked as a nanny in California. (GoFundMe)

Lutz’s Facebook page says she worked as a nanny and was originally from Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” the hotel’s manager said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

In October, three Americans who were staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.