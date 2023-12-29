More possible victims are being sought after a carnival worker was arrested for child sex abuse in Southern California.

The suspect was identified as James Donnelly, 60, by the San Bernardino Police Department.

The investigation began on Oct. 25 when a victim reported Donnelly had sexually assaulted her. Authorities later discovered two more victims, both male and female, who had also accused the suspect of sexual abuse.

The victims were around 10 years old when the abuse started. The abuse continued for another seven years, police said.

On Dec. 23, Donnelly was arrested at a SoCal fairground where he was working to set up a New Year’s Eve festival.

Over the past 30 years, Donnelly has worked for traveling carnivals that visited multiple states including California, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Colorado. The alleged abuse period spans from 2015-2023.

James Donnelly, 60, in a photo from the San Bernardino Police Department.

“Throughout the years, Donnelly met women who lived near the carnivals and would stay short or long-term,” police said.

His relationships with these women “allowed him to have access to children who he would sexually assault,” according to arrest documents.

As the suspect’s employment led to multi-state travel, detectives are searching for more potential victims connected to Donnelly.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Detective A. Madrigal at 909-384- 5631 or email madrigal_ap@sbcity.org.