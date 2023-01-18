An SCE lineman identified by a local union as Johnny Kinkade was killed in a work-related accident in Barstow on Jan. 16, 2023 (GoFundMe)

A Southern California Edison lineman died Monday following a work-related accident in the city of Barstow.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local chapter identified the worker as Johnny Kinkade, a union member.

In a GoFundMe page dedicated to Kinkade, loved ones described him as a beloved friend and coworker who was “loved by all that had the privilege to know him.”

The fundraiser goes on to say that Johnny left behind a longtime girlfriend, her son, and a close group of friends.

SoCal Edison confirmed the death, although not directly naming Kinkade as the person killed.

“We are devastated by the loss of our team member and our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers,” said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for the utility. “We don’t have many details to share at this time other than to say he was a troubleman working on a call, and that we have stopped all non-emergency work across our system [Tuesday] while we review the situation.”

A troubleman is a specially trained type of electrical worker that is tasked with investigating and determining the source of outages and who will attempt to restore power if they are able.

At this time, it’s unclear where exactly Kinkade was working when he was killed or whether or not he was responding to an outage caused by recent storms across the region.