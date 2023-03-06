Slowly warming temperatures but with continued chilly nights are forecast through late Thursday when rain, possibly heavy at times, returns Friday, the National Weather Service reports.

The heaviest of the rainfall is expected to hit Los Angeles County by early Friday, tapering off by the evening and into Saturday morning.

“Most of the rain this time is going to be on the light to moderate side,” KTLA 5 News Meteorologist Vera Jimenez said. “The winds aren’t going to be too terribly strong, but we are going to see periods of gusty winds, especially on Wednesday.”

Before the rain, the NWS says a deepening marine layer will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday with low clouds spreading well into the valleys.

While there is snow in the forecast late Thursday and Friday, it is only expected at high elevations, likely over 10,000 feet, so even at higher elevations in local mountain communities, precipitation will fall as rain with this weather event.

“This could pose some significant flooding threats as any snow on the ground will be melting and contributing to the runoff,” the NWS warns.

Drier weather is forecast for the rest of the weekend.