Gusty Santa Ana winds whip Southern California

Much of Southern California saw gusty Santa Ana winds Monday, with especially strong gusts forecast for the mountain areas.

Widespread northeasterly gusts between 35 and 50 mph were expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds are forecast to continue into early Monday afternoon before subsiding.

Peak wind gusts measured overnight included 55 mph at L.A. County’s Browns Canyon, 56 mph at Ventura County’s Boney Mountain, 52 mph La Cumbre Peak in the Santa Barbara County Mountains and 63 mph in the San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

The Weather Service warned about hazardous cross winds on area roads and possible downed tree limbs and power lines.