With soaring temperatures and dry conditions expected through Thursday, Southern Californians are being warned about elevated fire danger.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the inland valleys and mountains, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 3, 2021.

Very Hot Conditions through Wednesday over much of southwest California. Take heat illness seriously and stay safe. #cawx #HeatWaves pic.twitter.com/3sYr2ThNQ3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 2, 2021

Heat Advisories are in effect starting today. Hot condition expected for several valley and mountain ares of #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties. Take heat illnesses seriously, and use these tips to stay safe. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/SShZ6Yvblh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 2, 2021