A Los Angeles-area gymnastics coach is accused of sexually assaulting children and investigators are seeking additional alleged victims.

Jose De Jesus, 47, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday morning in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

He faces charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14.

Police say De Jesus coached children at community centers in West Covina. He was being held on a $900,000 bail.

“The West Covina Police believe there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward,” West Covina Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police at 626-939-8500.