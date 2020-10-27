Southern California has nation’s worst air quality due to wildfires

A water truck operator is overcome with smoke after running through the advancing Silverado fire in Orange County on Monday. Two fires in Orange County are contributing to “unhealthy” air in Southern California, the worst in the nation.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A pair of wind-driven wildfires actively burning in Orange County and a couple of nearly extinguished blazes in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have spawned the worst air quality in the nation, according to the government’s air quality monitoring agency.

Parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Corona are all hovering in the “unhealthy” range, the website Air Now shows.

On Tuesday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust and ash advisory in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, warning that hazardous particulate matter from recent wildfires may be spread by strong gusts of wind.

The advisory, which remains in effect through Tuesday evening, said that sand, dust and ash are being carried from the scars of past blazes, including the Bobcat fire and the El Dorado fire.

