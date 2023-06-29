After months of overcast and unseasonable weather across Southern California, a massive heat wave is arriving this weekend just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Much of the greater Los Angeles area will begin heating up Friday, with the interior valleys and desert communities feeling the strongest levels of heat.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service in Los Angeles for the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley this weekend. A heat advisory will go into effect in the Los Angeles area mountains.

Meteorologist Vera Jimenez said Thursday was a day of transition from low pressure to high pressure, and typically high temperatures don’t really “kick in” until a day after that transition.

“But today, even our interior sections, our temperatures rise well above average,” Jimenez said.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a heat advisory for the whole of the Inland Empire, in addition to the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains. Temperatures in the Inland Empire were forecast to fall between 93 and 103 degrees.

With these rising temperatures comes elevated fire weather conditions, NWS said.

“It’s going to be a bit dry out there, so between the heat and the low relative humidity, it could get a little bit dangerous out there,” Jimenez said. “Luckily we are only going to see small periods have bursts of wind. Other than that we don’t have any wind advisories, watches or warnings related to the winds which is very good news.”

As heat sweeps across the Southland, Californians are urged to take the necessary precautions to avoid any serious health complications that can arise from extreme temperatures.

“This is the first real actual heatwave of the year, and that means that people are going to be a bit unprepared, they’re going to forget all the things that they need to worry about and think about as that heat continues to develop over the summer,” Jimenez said. “So the National Weather Service wants to make sure that you are very alert and that you are, more importantly, well prepared.”

“Make sure to hydrate properly and avoid strenuous activities outdoors if possible,” NWS San Diego said on Twitter. The National Weather Service is encouraging people to avoid braving the heat for a holiday hike, and instead find a safer activity indoors.

Los Angeles County officials released a list of tips ahead of the hot weekend, including staying in an air-conditioned home or visiting a cooling center, reducing sun exposure in the late morning and early afternoon, and knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses.