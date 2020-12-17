Southern California home prices rise nearly 11% as sales jump too

The Southern California median home price rose by double-digits for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring strong demand for housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-county region’s median price was $603,000 in November, a 10.8% increase from a year earlier, according to data released Thursday by DQNews.

Sales rose 18.9% from November 2019.

Experts say the upswing in recent months has been driven by mortgage interest rates in the 2% range, as well as the desire for additional space as people spend more time at home.

