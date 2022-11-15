A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release.

Prison staffers had the incident under control within minutes, and though Quintero was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. He was declared dead at about 7:30 p.m.

Perez and Serrano were removed from the prison’s general population, and “officials have limited population movement on the yard to facilitate the investigation,” which has thus far discovered two “inmate-manufactured weapons,” the release said.

All three men had been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for murder and other charges.

Jose Perez, shown on Nov. 18, 2014, and Juan Serrano, shown on Sept. 1, 2022, are accused of attacking and killing a fellow inmate. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Quintero was admitted from Los Angeles County in 1999, Perez was admitted from Los Angeles County in 2008 and Serrano was admitted from Santa Barbara County in May 2022.