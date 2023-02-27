In what certainly sounds like a broken record, Southern California can expect even more rain and snow this week, albeit far less than what the region experienced with the last storm.

A low pressure system that covers the entire West Coast will bring periods of rain and mountain snow, along with gusty winds to metropolitan Los Angeles in a series of weaker storms through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds and rain will start to pick up Monday afternoon as the cold front moves through,” KTLA meteorologist Mark Kriski said. “You won’t really know when one storm ends and the other begins.”

Rainfall amounts will likely range from .75 to 1.25 inches for coastal and valley areas, and up to 3 inches in the mountains.

“The mountains should get a couple of inches of additional snow on top of the several feet they got from our last storm,” Kriski said.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories. Tap the image for details.

Temperatures remain cool across the coastal areas and valleys with highs in the 40s and low to mid-50s. Snow levels are expected to stay above 2,500 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara County mountains through Tuesday afternoon.

The winter storm that hit Southern California Thursday through Saturday of last week dumped up to 11 inches of rain in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, causing street flooding, rockslides and isolated mudslides. In the mountains, snow accumulation reached as high as seven feet.

Another cold storm system could bring some precipitation and another period of cold weather to the region early next week.