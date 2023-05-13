Angered by a string of deadly mass shootings in the past few months, a group of mothers held a rally in Burbank on Saturday, demanding action and change.

The nationwide group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is fighting for public safety measures to protect the public from gun violence.

Specifically, the group wants the AR-15, an assault-style firearm used in many mass shootings, to be banned in the U.S.

The group can be heard chanting “No one needs an AR-15!” and “Ban assault weapons!” as they marched through Burbank, and at times, stopping in front of gun shops.

The organized rally was part of a nationwide Mother’s Day of action to reinstate the assault weapons ban following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

“I’m a mom and all I want for Mother’s Day is an end to gun violence,” said California Assemblymember Laura Friedman of the 44th District.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a rally in Burbank on May 13, 2023, calling for a ban on assault-style weapons following a wave of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. (KTLA)

Deadly mass shootings have skyrocketed and devastated the public in a variety of public spaces including schools, shopping malls, banks, grocery stores, dance halls and more.

This year alone, there have been at least 215 mass shootings across the country, which is more than the number of days in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The organization describes a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

“This is a uniquely American problem,” said California State Senator Anthony Portantino. “Other industrialized states don’t have the mass shootings that we have because they have strong gun control.”

Guns remain the number one killer of children in the U.S. according to research by the New England Journal of Medicine.

“What will it take for Congress to act?” asked Friedman.

Following the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school that killed 21 people on May 24, 2022, federal lawmakers passed a modest bill that improved some background checks and provided billions of dollars for school security and mental health services.

But any major reform from the Senate would require at least 10 Republicans to join Democrats in the effort.

Republicans have accused Democrats of trying to politicize mass shootings while Democrats argue the GOP cares more about preserving access to assault-style weapons than protecting the public.

“There is certainly a way that we can respect the Second Amendment and still have sensible restrictions to keep us safe,” said Assemblymember Friedman. “At the end of the day, if we can’t keep our kids safe, what are we doing?”