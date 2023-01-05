The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon.

Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

For mountains in San Bernardino County, between 12 and 24 inches of snow is expected to fall above 8,500 feet in elevation. Above 7,500 feet, 6 to 10 inches is expected, and above 6,500 feet, 2 to 4 inches is anticipated.

In Riverside County, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected above 8,000 feet, with 6 to 10 inches predicted for the highest peaks.

Footage from Big Bear showed that as of Thursday morning, the snow had not yet fully arrived, though locations like Green Valley Lake and Snow Valley had already been subject to a steady snowfall.