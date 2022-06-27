Southern California pharmacy employees at Ralphs, Kroger, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons are protesting what they call understaffing and low wages.

Employees are negotiating a contract right now and in the meantime are threatening to strike.

More than 600 workers across Southern California say workloads doubled during the pandemic and their employers are pushing them to give hundreds of shots — including shots for shingles and COVID-19 — every week to meet quotas.

They claim they are so overworked, they are making mistakes and putting patients at risk.

