Although no one in the United States walked away with the grand prize, five people – including one in SoCal – were able to walk away with a serious amount of cash.

Friday’s winning numbers – 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and a Mega Ball 18 – went unmatched for the 29th straight drawing, but several people around the country won the second-tier $1 million prize, including one each in California, Arizona and New York, as well as two winners in Pennsylvania.

The California player who matched five numbers and just missed the Mega Ball purchased their ticket at a Ralphs Grocery store in Van Nuys, the California Lottery tweeted.

One of the Pennsylvania winners had also purchased the Megaplier option, which made their ticket worth $5 million.

According to the Mega Millions website, the last jackpot-winning ticket was drawn in Syracuse, New York on April 18. That winner received $20 million, with the cash option being $10.5 million.

The previous jackpot had been awarded just four days earlier; that winning ticket – which was also purchased in New York – was worth $483 million with a cash option of $256.9 million. It was the first time in the game’s history that two jackpots were won on back to back drawings in the same state, Mega Millions said.

In the three months that have passed since the last jackpot was won, there have been more than 26.4 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from just $2 to up to $5 million, according to a Mega Millions release.

“This year started out with six jackpot winners in less than four months, a number far more typical of a full year,” Mega millions said.

The current jackpot is now estimated to be a staggering $1.05 billion with a cash option of $527.9 million. The $1.05 billion prize is tied with a jackpot awarded in Jan. 2021 for the fourth largest in the game’s history.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history was $1.537 billion, won by a player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Tickets for the Mega Millions are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each, and in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 1.