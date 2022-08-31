The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Power grid managers are expected to issue Flex Alerts during an extended heat wave developing in Southern California this week.

California Independent System Operator (ISO), the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through Labor Day weekend, urging customers to take steps to reduce consumption.

“We need the public’s help to keep the power flowing without interruption,” Elliot Mainzer, CEO of California ISO, said in a videotaped statement. “The ISO will use all available resources and tools to meet the heightened demand for electricity during this regional heat wave but intense weather events like this call for all of us to do our part.”

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to reach or exceed 100 degrees in many areas, including Los Angeles. For the Inland Empire and deserts, temperatures are expected to top 110 degrees.

Flex Alerts, which are issued on a day-to-day basis, call for residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those measures include setting thermostats to 78 degrees, avoid using large appliances, and turning off unnecessary lights.

California ISO anticipates issuing Flex Alerts for Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5.

“Like the extreme weather events we’ve seen throughout the world this summer, our best bet for getting through a challenge like this is when we all pitch in and do what we can,” Mainzer said.

Additionally, California ISO has instructed utilities on the grid to refrain from maintenance operations that would take equipment out of service during the heat wave.