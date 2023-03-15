Record-setting rainfall on Tuesday left its mark on the Southland, with flooded streets and mudslides impacting multiple areas amid the continuing precipitation Wednesday morning.

Multiple areas broke their rainfall records for March 14, including Oxnard, which broke a 93-year-old record of 1.46 inches with 2.25 inches of rain.

Nearby Camarillo, which has experienced flooding and sinkholes amid the recent storms, also received more than 2 inches of rain.

Rain cascades down a hillside in Ventura, California. March 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Street flooding in Ventura County, California. March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Flooding damaged the backyard of a home in Camarillo, California. March 14, 2023.

Los Angeles International Airport also shattered its daily rainfall record of 0.43 inches with 1.97 inches of rain, smashing a record that’s stood for more than 40 years.

With all of the precipitation, residents are advised to remain vigilant and steer clear of flooded streets, swollen streams and creeks, and possible debris flows, especially near and below recent burn scars.

In Pomona, the 71 Freeway was closed at W. Holt Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday due to flooding and the resulting potholes, according to the California Highway Patrol. At one point, approximately 50 vehicles had pulled over, many with flat tires, according to CHP.

Cars pulled over on the 71 Freeway in Pomona, California due to pothole damage. March 15, 2023. (KeyNews)

High seas are expected to remain through Wednesday night, with surf of 8 to 12 feet expected off the Central Coast and 5 to 8 feet elsewhere.