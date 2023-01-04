A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners.

The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco.

Her winning scratcher netted her a truly life-changing prize worth $20 million.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket was sold at CN Liquor on Hammer Avenue.

Higelin wasn’t the only person to win big on a scratcher sold in Southern California.

Roberto Nunes won $10 million playing a scratcher that he purchased at Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks. Nunes won the big prize by playing the lottery’s $10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratcher game.

A 200X Scratchers ticket sold at Jensen’s Market in Baldwin Park was a big winner for Salvador Carbajal.

Carbajal won $10 million playing the popular lottery game.

Milton Polanco, who sold the winning ticket at the market on Maine Avenue, said the ticket was sold in September and Carbajal was a regular customer.

“I had this guy playing scratchers for a while. He was playing different games, switching back and forth,” Polanco told the California Lottery.

Polanco said the store has sold other winners in the past and business was booming after news got out of the $10 million prize.

“It was big news in town. Our regular customers definitely know we sold that ticket,” Polanco said.

And a ticket sold in Hollywood was a big winner for Nicholas Simpson.

The ticket was sold at a Mobil Station on Sunset Boulevard. The scratcher was part of the Instant Prize Crossword game and Simpson came away with a cool $2 million.

According to the California Lottery, the stores where the winning tickets were sold will receive a retailer bonus of “one-half of one percent of the prize amount.”