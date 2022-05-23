California gas prices continue to climb to record-setting highs, with the average price per gallon statewide at $6.06 Monday.

Gas prices throughout the U.S. have been setting new records, in part due to inflation, but also because of high demand and high costs of oil, AAA officials said.

In Southern California, price increases have also been fueled by breakdowns in two local refineries and supply issues, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area hit $6.09 per gallon Monday, a notable increase from what drivers were paying a year ago, when the average price was $4.18.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 23, 2022.