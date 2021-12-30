Southern California sets multiple new records for low temperatures

As a storm drops rain and snow across the region, Southern Californians are seeing record low temperatures in some areas.

Temperatures are normally in the 60s this time of year, but the region saw widespread temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Four locations surpassed previous temperature records.

LAX recorded a temperature of 54 degrees Wednesday, surpassing its 2012 record of 55 degrees.

UCLA and Oxnard saw record low maximum temperatures of 51, down from previous records set in 1991 and 1987, respectively.

Santa Barbara recorded 52 degrees Wednesday, down from its 1987 record of 54 degrees.

Woodland hills (49 degrees) and Camarillo (52 degrees) both matched 1987 records for low maximum temperatures.

The day before, on Tuesday, eight record-low maximum temperatures were set in the Southland, including in Anaheim (56 degrees) and Lake Elsinore (49 degrees).

Below-average temperatures are expected to persist as the storm continues to bring rain and snow to the region.

Winter storm warnings were in effect through Thursday for the Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino county Mountains.

Heavy snow is expected in the L.A. County mountains, with forecasters anticipating snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 feet, and winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph.

L.A. County was expected to get up to 3 inches of rain along the coasts and valleys and as much as 5 inches in the mountains. Portions of Orange Counties were forecast to get up to 7 inches.

The Weather Service issued flash flood watches for portions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Thursday.

Along with the rain comes the cold! We had a bunch of record low maximum temperatures today! Temperatures are normally in the 60s this time of year but we had widespread 50s and upper 40s today (away from the mtns). Stay warm out there! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/fNZsSA4H5R — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 30, 2021

How cold was it today? It was so cold that Jack Frost changed his name to Jack Froze! Hee-hee! 😁. Actually, it was so cold that we set EIGHT record low high temperatures Tuesday! Brrr. #cawx pic.twitter.com/wGdHmbcMKC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 29, 2021