This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California.

As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches.

Water Ledge Peak in Ventura County received more than 7.5 inches of precipitation in the latest round of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

In L.A. County, the San Fernando Valley saw consistent rainfall with Woodland Hills receiving the highest total of 3.03 inches.

In the mountains of Los Angeles County, Warm Springs Camp received more than 3.6 inches of precipitation. Stunt Ranch, located in the Santa Monica Mountain range, received 3.55 inches.

The first band of heavy rain exited Los Angeles County around 9 a.m. Sunday, but intermittent showers were expected to continue throughout the day and overnight.

Snow was expected to fall in the higher elevations, and the NWS warned that some could end up on the 5 Freeway/Grapevine.

Video from an independent journalist showed snow coming down at Big Bear Mountain Resort, a welcome sign for skiers and snowboarders across California.

Despite the significant rainfall over the past several hours that have engorged many local rivers and streams, there is currently no flood watch along the waterways for most of Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to take extra caution when traveling during this storm. People should plan to give themselves more time to get to where they need to be. Drivers should leave early, drive slower and brake sooner.