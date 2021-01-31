Southern California to see more days of rain, snow following severe winter storm

MacKenzie Hill, (R) throws a snowball at Eddie Donovan (L) with Destiny Donovan (C, rear) as they play with hail on the beach following winter storms that blanketed the region with rain, snow, and hail, on Jan. 29, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)

Another winter storm will bring rain and snowfall throughout the Southern California region but the weather conditions won’t be as severe as those seen last week, forecasters said Sunday.

On Sunday, skies cleared and temperatures rose into the mid and upper 60s in most areas around SoCal following days of heavy snowfall, rain and some resulting mud flows, according to the National Weather Service.

Last week, thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes amid fears of heavy rains triggering potentially devastating mudslides in wildfire-scarred areas in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties. In Los Angeles, hail fell onto beaches, which closed over threats of lightning.

The severe weather conditions led to several freeway closures including a shutdown of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

But forecasters are expecting less rain and snowfall throughout the region this week.

Beginning Monday night, rain is predicted in several spots extending from about 50 miles north of Santa Barbara south through Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Areas at elevations above 6,500 feet are expected to see about 6 to 12 inches of snow, forecasters said.

From Tuesday through Wednesday night, the region will face “another round of light to moderate rain” and less snow than on Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Forecasters said there will be about 0.2-0.5 inches of rain and 4 to 8 inches of snow in areas above 7,000 feet on those days.

Are you ready (excited?) for more rain? We have another storm coming Tue through Wed night bringing another round of light to moderate rain and mountain snow. Expect lighter amounts this time of around 0.2-0.5", and 4-8" of snow above 7000 feet. Keep that ☂️ handy! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/n1KDgGXIub — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2021