Southern Californians can be thankful for nearly perfect weather this holiday week.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping temperatures above average throughout the Los Angeles area, Inland Empire and deserts.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s Monday and climbing gradually into the upper-70s and low-80s by Thanksgiving. The mountains will be in the 50s.

The high pressure will begin to move out early next week, bringing the potential for rain and snow in Southern California on Monday.

“It looks by Monday evening we could have some snow flurries up in the mountains,” said KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo. “We’re still seven days away, so a lot could change.”