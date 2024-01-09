A Southern California woman was arrested after allegedly stealing millions of dollars from clients who were elderly or had special needs.

The suspect, Donna Bogdanovich, was arrested after a 14-month investigation involving multiple grand thefts, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bogdanovich is a licensed fiduciary for the State of California who managed special needs trusts and conservatorships involving adult dependents or elderly clients.

While managing their funds, Bogdanovich allegedly transferred money from her clients’ accounts into her personal account, investigators said.

In total, she is accused of stealing about $2.5 million through this method, according to LAPD.

Bogdanovich was arrested and booked on a felony fraud warrant. Investigators believe there are additional victims who have not been identified.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about the case is asked to call Detective III Adriano at 818-374-9420. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.