A Southern California woman who was hospitalized after being dragged by purse snatchers outside a Costco is speaking out as the thieves remain at large.

The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old woman, was targeted on Sunday night in the parking lot outside of a Costco in the City of Industry, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman and two friends were loading items into her car when an SUV suddenly pulled up. A suspect jumped out and attempted to grab her purse.

She refused to let go of her bag so the thief started punching her. She was then dragged about 50 yards through the parking lot and onto Hanover Road where she fell off, authorities said.

The 37-year-old victim of a violent purse snatching on Nov. 26, 2023 in the City of INdustry speaks from her hospital bed at Pomona Valley Hospital on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The parking lot of the Costco in the City of Industry where a woman was dragged by a purse snatcher’s vehicle on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The parking lot of the Costco in the City of Industry where a woman was dragged by a purse snatcher’s vehicle on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The parking lot of the Costco in the City of Industry where a woman was dragged by a purse snatcher’s vehicle on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities responded to the parking lot of the Costco in the City of Industry where a woman was dragged by a purse snatcher’s vehicle on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

The exterior of the Costco located in the City of Industry, CA. (KTLA)

The exterior of the Costco located in the City of Industry, California. (KTLA)

She was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in critical condition with head trauma but survived. She is now hoping the thieves will be caught soon before someone else is targeted.

“I hope there is a witness,” the victim said from her hospital bed.

The violent altercation left the woman with a facial fracture, abrasions and a laceration to her scalp.

The victim’s friend, Donald Ward, has been helping her during this difficult time, including canceling her stolen credit cards and arranging for her car to be towed. He’s been staying in contact with LASD for any updates they may have on the case.

Shoppers at the City of Industry Costco said news of the violent robbery is worrisome as the busy plaza houses two popular grocery stores.

While authorities have not released surveillance video from the attack, they told KTLA they are searching for two suspects seen leaving in a dark-colored Infiniti QX60 SUV.

The suspects may have also broken into another vehicle in the same parking lot, deputies said.

Although the victim has a long road to recovery ahead of her, Ward said he’s very thankful she wasn’t killed. He’s hoping her story will remind people to be alert when doing errands and walking to their vehicle.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Ward advises. “[The victim] was with two other friends and that still didn’t help so just be watching, unfortunately, for bad people who want to take advantage of you.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the LASD’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322.