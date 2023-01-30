Authorities are urging drivers to be cautious in the Grapevine area of Interstate 5 due to slick, wet roads and snow from the latest winter storm.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol escorted traffic in the area due to the hazardous driving conditions early Monday morning. CHP officials told KTLA that they might resume escorting drivers if the weather worsens.

Officials also issued a winter weather advisory for Tehachapi, Grapevine, and Lebec until noon Monday. The advisory warns that travel delays or road closures are possible.

Two to three inches of snow is possible on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, on Highway 14 near Acton and 33 north of Ojai, according to the National Weather Service said.

The latest blast of winter is a part of a storm that moved into Southern California Sunday evening and will move out Tuesday. Rainfall totals aren’t expected to be significant, according to the National Weather Service with most areas receiving well under 1″.

“Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS said.