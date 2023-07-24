The Santa Barbara News-Press, once an illustrious and revered publication that was essential to Southern California readers for decades, has filed for bankruptcy and laid off what remains of its current staff.

The paper, which began publishing more than 150 years ago, filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy last week following years of newsroom turmoil, declining readership and an evolving industry.

The bankruptcy filing is a liquidation, not a reorganization, meaning the historic publication has seen its last days.

The News-Press once played a vital role in keeping Southern Californians, particularly residents of the coastal enclave that bears its name, informed on the day-to-day matters of the city, local politics and global headlines.

In 1962, the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the John Birch Society, a far-right political action group that had set up shop in the city.

Santa Barbara News-Press owner and co-publisher Wendy McCaw returns to the United States Bankruptcy Court building in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sept. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Once owned by the New York Times, the tide began to turn in the 2000s after the paper was purchased by Wendy McCaw, a businesswoman and former spouse to Craig McCaw, a billionaire pioneer of the telecom industry.

McCaw turned heads during her ownership of the paper, often blurring the lines between management and editorial. She was regularly accused of interfering with everyday newsgathering, which led to a mass exodus of longtime editors, reporters and other staffers.

Several of those staffers who left the paper in protest later received awards for ethics in journalism. Many former News-Press staffers still report on the everyday happenings in Santa Barbara, working for direct competitors.

The consistent turmoil in the newsroom led to waning readership, protests and multiple lawsuits against McCaw and the paper.

The newsroom staff of the Santa Barbara News-Press stand with duct tape over their mouths outside the newspaper’s Santa Barbara, Calif., office, Friday, July 14, 2006, in protest over a wave of editorial resignations at the paper. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant)

A staunch conservative, McCaw is believed to have played a major role in the newspaper’s decision to endorse Donald Trump prior to the 2016 Presidential Election. The News-Press was the first major publication to endorse Trump, and one of only six newspapers nationwide to do so. The paper endorsed Trump again in 2020.

In addition to being a consistent presence in the community, the paper’s longtime headquarters was located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara next to De La Guera Plaza, the historic and popular community gathering spot. The News-Press vacated that property earlier this year and began newsroom operations out of its printing plant in nearby Goleta.

In June, the paper stopped physical publication entirely and shifted to an online-only endeavor.

On Friday, the News-Press filed for Chapter 7 in U. S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California.

According to the Santa Barbara Independent, that bankruptcy filing shows that McCaw’s outlet has no property available to pay creditors with less than $50,000 in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.

Santa Barbara-based online newspaper Noozhawk, founded and staffed by multiple former News-Press journalists, obtained an email from the paper’s managing editor in which he writes to his colleagues: “Wendy filed for bankruptcy on Friday. All of our jobs are eliminated, and the News-Press has stopped publishing. They ran out of money to pay us.”

The email goes on to say that final paychecks will be issued once the bankruptcy is approved in court.