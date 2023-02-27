Winter 2022-2023 in Southern California will go down as one of wettest winters, if not the wettest, in recorded history, and also among the most destructive. Season-to-date, the Los Angeles metropolitan area and coastal areas in Ventura County have received over 12” of rain, causing flooding, mudslides, and other damage. Below are some images from California’s wild winter.
