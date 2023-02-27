Winter 2022-2023 in Southern California will go down as one of wettest winters, if not the wettest, in recorded history, and also among the most destructive. Season-to-date, the Los Angeles metropolitan area and coastal areas in Ventura County have received over 12” of rain, causing flooding, mudslides, and other damage. Below are some images from California’s wild winter.

Storm clouds and snowfall are seen over the San Gabriel mountain range behind downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

People walk along a trail partially covered in snow at the Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a rugged 709-acre site in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, at the northernmost extremity of Glendale, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A snowman is seen at the Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a rugged 709-acre site in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, at the northernmost extremity of the City of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. California was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful weekend storm that left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Aaron Lee, 7, and his mother play in the snow at the Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a rugged 709-acre site in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, at the northernmost extremity of the City of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Homes and cars in Studio City, California were flooded during the storm. Jan. 10, 2023.

KTLA 5 anchor Lauren Lyster covering flood damage in Studio City, California. Jan. 10, 2023

Street flooding in Sun Valley, California. Jan. 5, 2023.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows a mudflow impacting homes in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 (KTLA)

Tree down and small mudslide on Park Ora, near Creekside in Calabasas on Feb. 24, 2023. (City of Calabasas)

A large sinkhole opened up in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles during Monday’s torrential downpour, swallowing at least two cars. Jan. 10, 2023 (KTLA)

Cars remain in a large sinkhole along Iverson Road in Chatsworth on Jan. 10, 2023. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)



A man was rescued from the swollen Ventura River as a powerful storm slammed Southern California on Jan. 5, 2023. (RMG News)

A boat was deployed during a rescue of stranded people at a homeless encampment in the Ventura Riverbed on Jan. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Drivers needed to be rescued when mud and rocks buried Highway 126 in Ventura County. Jan. 9, 2023 (CHP Moorpark)

Minor street flooding in Los Angeles from the bomb cyclone. Jan. 5, 2023.

Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco on Jan. 4, 2023. A bomb cyclone smashed into California on Wednesday bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Crews in Montecito on Jan. 11, 2023 work to clean up the mess left behind by a powerful winter storm that slammed Southern California. (KTLA)

A Cal Fire inmate crew hikes down a creek while clearing debris to aid in the search for survivors of a massive mudflow in Montecito, California, January 10, 2018. Search and rescue efforts intensified January 10 for hundreds of Montecito residents feared trapped in their homes after deadly walls of mud and debris roared down California hillsides stripped of vegetation by recent, ferocious wildfires. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most significant storms of the season hit Big Bear Mountain Resort, with 17 inches of snow over the last two days in Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The snowfall came just in time for one of the biggest ski weekends of the year. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)

A road-blocking boulder on Malibu Canyon Road is shown in an image provided by Los Angeles County Public Works on Jan. 10, 2023.

A large rockslide blocked a highway near Fresno on Jan. 9, 2023. (CHP)

A large palm tree snapped and fell into the roadway in Long Beach, hitting part of a vehicle when it fell on Dec. 11, 2022 (LBCODE3MEDIA)

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car near Pearson Park in Anaheim, Feb. 19, 2023 (Onscene TV)

A huge tree fell in santa ana