After last year’s celebrations were limited by the pandemic, Halloween activities are back for the whole month of October in and around Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride has returned to Griffith Park, Haunt O’ Ween LA is being held at the Promenade at Westfield Topanga-Woodland Hills, and King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas is hosting Nights of the Jack.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 1, 2021.