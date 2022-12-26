Issues at Southwest Airlines have crippled one of the world’s most prominent budget airlines and flights appear to have been canceled in droves across Southern California.

Southwest, which has already canceled thousands of flights in recent days due to a midwest storm and a shortage of workers, appears to have canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles for the next several days.

The company’s website lists all flights out of LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport and the John Wayne Airport as “unavailable.” Similar issues have been reported at the San Diego International Airport.

Flights cannot be booked from the website until Dec. 31 at the earliest.

Travelers at LAX told KTLA that they were told the same thing.

It’s currently unclear if arriving California flights are affected as well.

The latest round of issues plaguing Southwest comes less than a day after one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, with thousands of passengers having been left stranded across the nation ahead of Christmas Day.

Long lines both in person and on the phones have left customers and travelers frustrated, exhausted and dangling without much explanation.

An alleged internal memo leaked by an employee Monday blamed much of the frenzy on employees calling out sick over the holiday. Southwest has not commented on the veracity of the document or whether or not employee illness is a contributing factor in the mass delays and cancellations.

Southwest has apologized for cancellations which it has called “unacceptable.”

On Monday afternoon, the United States Department of Transportation reported it would be investigating the rate of cancellations and delays to determine if they were preventable and whether or not Southwest is “complying with its customer service plan.”

The details of that investigation are unclear at this time.