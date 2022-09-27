A Southwest plane is seen in an undated photo. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Union members representing more than 18,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants planned to picket outside Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday.

The members of TWU Local 556 are seeking a new contract, organizers stated in a news release.

The union planned to gather off-duty flight attendants on the upper level ramp to Terminal 1 at 10 a.m. to begin the demonstration.

The workers are demanding “better pay, safety on the job and improved quality of life through a new contract” with Southwest Airlines, the union stated in the release.

Flight attendants were expected to be in uniform, holding picket signs and chanting for change during the demonstration.