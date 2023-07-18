SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California on Tuesday night.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the base at 10:25 p.m. PDT and will be carrying a group of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch should be visible to onlookers hundreds of miles away.

According to the company, 15 satellites will be carried to low-Earth orbit during Tuesday night’s mission.

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite network designed to bring low-cost internet service to rural/remote communities.

After previous successful launches, Starlink now boasts over 4,200 functional satellites orbiting the Earth, according to CNET. The launches are part of the company’s goal to build a giant constellation of broadband satellites across the globe.

Following stage separation after liftoff, the Falcon’s reusable booster is scheduled to land back on the spaceport drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” in the Pacific Ocean.

This particular Falcon 9 rocket has completed nine liftoffs and landings so far.

The Falcon 9 rocket is the “world’s first orbital class reusable rocket,” according to SpaceX. The reusable vessel is designed to safely transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond.

So far, the entire fleet of Falcon 9 rockets has clocked in 246 total launches, 207 landings and 180 reflights.

