SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California on Wednesday night.

The rocket successfully lifted off from the base at 9:09 p.m. PDT and is carrying a group of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch was visible to onlookers hundreds of miles away.

Wednesday’s launch was the rocket’s second attempt after Tuesday night’s mission was aborted five seconds before a scheduled lift-off time of 10:25 p.m.

According to the company, 15 satellites were carried to low-Earth orbit during Wednesday night’s mission.

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite network designed to bring low-cost internet service to rural/remote communities.

After previous successful launches, Starlink now boasts over 4,200 functional satellites orbiting the Earth, according to CNET. The launches are part of the company’s goal to build a giant constellation of broadband satellites across the globe.

Following stage separation after liftoff, the Falcon’s reusable booster is scheduled to land back on the spaceport drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” in the Pacific Ocean.

This particular Falcon 9 rocket has completed nine liftoffs and landings so far.

The Falcon 9 rocket is the “world’s first orbital class reusable rocket,” according to SpaceX. The reusable vessel is designed to safely transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond.

So far, the entire fleet of Falcon 9 rockets has clocked in 246 total launches, 207 landings and 180 reflights.

Refresh this story to watch the full rocket launch in the video player above.