The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles will be offering a $25 adoption rate for the month of November, the organization announced Wednesday.

Qualified adopters can take home a dog, cat, or kitten during the limited-time promotion. However, puppies three months or younger can’t be adopted under the special rate, according to a news release.

A photo of Brie, a dog currently in the care of spcaLA.(SpcaLA)

A photo of Dune, a dog currently in the care of spcaLA.(SpcaLA)

A photo of Lenny, a cat currently in the care of spcaLA.(SpcaLA)

A photo of Phoenix, a cat currently in the care of spcaLA.(SpcaLA)

A list of pets waiting to be adopted can be found here. Those interested can also visit adoption centers in Hawthorne and Long Beach to see pets available for adoption.

The Hawthorne location is at 12910 Yukon Ave. and the Long Beach facility is at 7700 E. Spring St.

It’s important to note that those interested in adoption must meet spcaLA adoption requirements, which can be viewed here.