SpcaLA pet adoption centers in Hawthorne and Long Beach accepting donation drop-offs

Dogs stand in a cage at an animal shelter in this file photo. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles pet adoption centers in Long Beach and Hawthorne are accepting donation drop-offs starting Monday.

While all pet adoption centers remain closed to the public amid the coronavirus crisis, the two centers are accepting the donations Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The centers are located at 12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne and 7700 East Spring St., Long Beach.

Shelter staff continue to care for animals during the pandemic and adoptions are still being offered by appointment.

The organization said it is most in need of bully and Earth Animal sticks, new blankets and towels, durable dog and cat toys and canned dog food.

They also need kitten replacement milk and bottles, canned and dry pet food for dogs and cats of all ages and heating pads.

Officials asked that people not donate opened food items or used toys, blankets or towels.

Those interested in donating can pull up to the drop-off pallet at either location and unload their items.

Prospective donors can also use Amazon or another delivery service to send items directly to the adoption center in Long Beach.

The organization is also accepting donations on their website.